América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,115,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 1,599,240 shares.The stock last traded at $18.42 and had previously closed at $18.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AMX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on América Móvil from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

América Móvil Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

