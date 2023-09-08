Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $6.42

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.42, but opened at $6.96. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 515 shares changing hands.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 23.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

