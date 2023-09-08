Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $6.42

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.42, but opened at $6.96. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 515 shares changing hands.
Qurate Retail Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 23.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
