Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.76

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 301710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADAP

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.99% and a negative net margin of 128.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Garry E. Menzel sold 47,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $43,408.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,300.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 55,534 shares of company stock valued at $50,247 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 959,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 532,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 25,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 51,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.