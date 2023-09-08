Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Down 4.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $48.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sigma Lithium traded as low as $32.98 and last traded at $33.06. 132,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 703,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.61.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Stock Down 1.0 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 51.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

