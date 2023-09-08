Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Down 4.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $48.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sigma Lithium traded as low as $32.98 and last traded at $33.06. 132,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 703,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.61.
Separately, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Sigma Lithium
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium
Sigma Lithium Stock Down 1.0 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sigma Lithium Company Profile
Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sigma Lithium
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- What More Does Chewy Have to Do to Impress Investors?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.