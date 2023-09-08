GameStop (NYSE:GME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.
GME opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32.
In other GameStop news, COO Nir Vinay Patel sold 101,924 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $2,287,174.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,004,695 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,545,355.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 10,484 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $243,962.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,302.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,990 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,604 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.64% of the company's stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GME. Wedbush dropped their price target on GameStop from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on GameStop in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
