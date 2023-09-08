First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 159,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 84,785 shares.The stock last traded at $61.97 and had previously closed at $62.11.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 882.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

