C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Announces Earnings Results

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 99.42%. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. C3.ai updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

C3.ai Stock Performance

C3.ai stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $504,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,297,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $152,426.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,354,430.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $504,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,297,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,805 shares of company stock worth $16,242,668 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

