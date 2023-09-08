Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $817.45 million-$822.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $832.39 million. Nomad Foods also updated its FY23 guidance to EUR1.54-1.57 EPS.

NOMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NOMD opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $811.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.57 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 2,753.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

