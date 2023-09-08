American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

