Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $64.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.37 million. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Cantaloupe updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cantaloupe Trading Down 7.8 %

NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $7.00 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cantaloupe from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Cantaloupe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cantaloupe

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

(Get Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.