Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.30%. The company had revenue of $43.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Couchbase updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Couchbase Trading Up 19.5 %

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $19.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $915.21 million, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BASE. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $77,020.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,388.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $77,020.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,388.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 19,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $311,015.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 690,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,882,798.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $746,722. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 698.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 40,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 130.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 36,474 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

