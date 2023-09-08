Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.16

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 1079054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OTLY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.26.

Oatly Group Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.14 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 51.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oatly Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Oatly Group by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,809 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

