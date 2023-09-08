Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.09

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 3559684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adyen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Adyen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Adyen from C$1,800.00 to C$1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,628.00.

Adyen Stock Performance

Adyen Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

