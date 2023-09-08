Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Trading Down 12.5%

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report) fell 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01). 943,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 686,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

Petrel Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.19.

Petrel Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petrel Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrel Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.