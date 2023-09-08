Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Trading 2.5% Higher

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 610 ($7.70) and last traded at GBX 605 ($7.64). 56,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 61,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 590 ($7.45).

Mattioli Woods Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of £311.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5,500.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 598.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 607.11.

Mattioli Woods Company Profile

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

Further Reading

