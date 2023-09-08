COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.80. 42,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 50,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 117 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind plants with an installed capacity of 5.7 GW; 38 substations and 4,927 km of transmission lines; and 529,873 km of distribution networks and 17,301 km of distribution lines.

