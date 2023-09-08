D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Trading 2.7% Higher

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4 – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 194 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.40). 49,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 40,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185 ($2.34).
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on D4t4 Solutions from GBX 345 ($4.36) to GBX 330 ($4.17) and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This is an increase from D4t4 Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.88. D4t4 Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 6,000.00%.
D4t4 Solutions Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.
