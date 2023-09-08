International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Stock Price Up 2.8%

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 1,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of International Distributions Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83.

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

