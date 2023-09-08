Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). Approximately 459,909 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 260,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.48 ($0.02).

Tlou Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market cap of £14.14 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.98.

Tlou Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tlou Energy Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) resources in Southern Africa. The company owns 100% interests in the Lesedi CBM project, Mamba, and Boomslang projects. It is also involved in development of gas-fired power, solar power, and hydrogen projects. Tlou Energy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tlou Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tlou Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.