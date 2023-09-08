Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Trading Up 0.3%

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$21.27 and last traded at C$21.14. Approximately 431,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 794,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAAS shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 0.8 %

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.86. The stock has a market cap of C$7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -31.21%.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Featured Stories

