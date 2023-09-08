LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Stock Price Up 18.8%

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 18.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 16,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

LiveWorld Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld, Inc, a digital agency and software company, provides social media and technology solutions for pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs.

