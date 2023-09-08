TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25. 22,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 103,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TDCX from $12.10 to $9.80 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. HSBC raised TDCX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $898.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDCX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TDCX during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TDCX during the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TDCX during the 1st quarter valued at $3,508,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TDCX during the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TDCX by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,534,000 after purchasing an additional 958,863 shares in the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

