Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.74

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.74 and last traded at C$4.75, with a volume of 221988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.85.

The company has a market capitalization of C$569.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.91.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

