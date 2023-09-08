Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 4,598,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 45,259,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nikola from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Nikola alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nikola

Nikola Trading Down 6.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $810.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 146.64%. The business had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nikola news, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $30,822.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,486 shares in the company, valued at $341,992.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nikola news, Director Michael Lohscheller sold 68,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $135,210.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,190.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $30,822.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,992.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,428 shares of company stock worth $173,319. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nikola

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nikola by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nikola by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.