Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $12,815.60 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 115 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $12,815.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Moderna Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $108.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.39. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.83.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRNA
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Triatomic Management LP increased its position in Moderna by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,920,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,356,000. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Moderna
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- What More Does Chewy Have to Do to Impress Investors?
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.