Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $12,815.60 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 115 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $12,815.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $108.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.39. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.83.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRNA. TD Cowen downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. 51job reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Triatomic Management LP increased its position in Moderna by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,920,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,356,000. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

