MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Price Down 2.8%

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $233.34 and last traded at $235.29. 55,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 358,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.02.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $234.00 to $213.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.79.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon bought 4,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,245,317.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,700,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

