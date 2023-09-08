Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zumiez had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zumiez updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.25)-$(0.15) EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.25–$0.15 EPS.

Zumiez Stock Down 0.3 %

Zumiez stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $369.09 million, a PE ratio of 124.40 and a beta of 1.48. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,088 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,745 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zumiez

(Get Free Report)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.