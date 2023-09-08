EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Down 4.6%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 496,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,310,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on EVGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EVgo from $6.20 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.23.

EVgo Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 457.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVgo

In other news, General Counsel Francine Sullivan sold 11,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $48,812.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Dennis G. Kish sold 37,844 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $185,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Francine Sullivan sold 11,819 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $48,812.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,101 shares of company stock worth $265,904 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in EVgo by 230.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in EVgo by 689.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in EVgo in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

