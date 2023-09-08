Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $268.75

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $268.75 and last traded at $269.71, with a volume of 116291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $271.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.50.

Get Public Storage alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.54. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.