Insider Buying: The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) CEO Purchases 850 Shares of Stock

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez purchased 850 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $15,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Anthony Hernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eastern alerts:

On Tuesday, August 29th, Mark Anthony Hernandez acquired 850 shares of Eastern stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.02 per share, for a total transaction of $15,317.00.

Eastern Stock Up 1.9 %

EML opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The Eastern Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

Eastern ( NASDAQ:EML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.34 million for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eastern’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on EML

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Eastern in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Eastern during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eastern by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eastern by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.