BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of CAD12.35-12.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.69. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-10% yr/yr to CAD10.74-11.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.26 billion. BRP also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $9.19-$9.57 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOOO. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. TD Securities cut shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRP has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.56.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $73.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.29. BRP has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in BRP by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 26.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

