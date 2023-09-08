Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) PT Lowered to $5.00

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Northland Securities from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 62.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.90 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Westpark Capital cut their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

NYSE:PL opened at $3.08 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $850.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 74.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.98 million. On average, analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 7.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 100.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 40,685 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 61.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 93,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 35,656 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

