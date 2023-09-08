JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $239.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $222.00 to $239.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.56.

Get First Solar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Stock Down 0.9 %

FSLR stock opened at $180.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.63 and a beta of 1.40. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.30 and a 200-day moving average of $196.14.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $482,565.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,288,566.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at $607,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,334 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in First Solar by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 1.5% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in First Solar by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.