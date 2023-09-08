Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) PT Raised to $24.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CWAN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.35.

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.41 and a beta of 0.44. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.59 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Subi Sethi sold 9,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $171,283.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,267.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Subi Sethi sold 9,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $171,283.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,267.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $159,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,081,431 shares of company stock valued at $160,944,468. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

