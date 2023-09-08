Wanchain Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $37.18 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00038469 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00026490 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00012773 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000954 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,040,331 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

