Fetch.ai Trading Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $201.95 million and approximately $33.23 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00038469 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00026490 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00012773 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,483,964 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

