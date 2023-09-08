Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Issues Earnings Results

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limoneira had a net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Limoneira Stock Up 0.3 %

LMNR stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $271.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LMNR. TheStreet lowered shares of Limoneira from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Limoneira

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Limoneira in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 34,188.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Limoneira by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Further Reading

