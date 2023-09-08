Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director John J. Masterson Purchases 4,000 Shares

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) Director John J. Masterson purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 134,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,684. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bogota Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BSBK opened at $7.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bogota Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $99.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bogota Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bogota Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bogota Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bogota Financial by 46,177.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.