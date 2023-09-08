Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director John J. Masterson Purchases 4,000 Shares

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) Director John J. Masterson purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 134,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,684. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Bogota Financial Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of BSBK opened at $7.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bogota Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $99.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.58.
Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter.
Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.
