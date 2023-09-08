American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR) Insider Geoffrey Hill Buys 200,000 Shares

American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Hill bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$24,200.00 ($15,612.90).

Geoffrey Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Geoffrey Hill purchased 100,000 shares of American Rare Earths stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,200.00 ($9,806.45).

American Rare Earths Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American Rare Earths Company Profile

American Rare Earths Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia and the United States. The company explores for rare earth, scandium, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship properties include the La Paz project covering an area of approximately 890 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; and Halleck Creek project situated in Wyoming, the United States.

