Locus Chain Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $44.02 million and approximately $278,711.98 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

