John Mattick Acquires 7,547 Shares of Healius Limited (ASX:HLS) Stock

Healius Limited (ASX:HLS – Get Free Report) insider John Mattick bought 7,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.31 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of A$25,003.21 ($16,131.10).
Healius Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74.
About Healius
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Healius
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- Can the S&P 500 Triumph over September’s Infamous Jinx?
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- This Beaten Down Stock Just Flashed 2 Buy Signals
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- What More Does Chewy Have to Do to Impress Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Healius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.