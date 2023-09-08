John Mattick Acquires 7,547 Shares of Healius Limited (ASX:HLS) Stock

Healius Limited (ASX:HLS – Get Free Report) insider John Mattick bought 7,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.31 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of A$25,003.21 ($16,131.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Healius Limited provides specialty diagnostic services to consumer and practitioners in Australia. The company operates through four segments: Pathology, Imaging, Day Hospitals, and Others. It offers diagnostic imaging services, private medical laboratory, and pathology services. It also provides cataract surgery, colonoscopy, gastroscopy, plastic and cosmetic surgery, skin cancer removal, IVF egg collection, and gynaecological surgery services under the Laverty Pathology, Dorevitch Pathology, QML Pathology, Western Diagnostic Pathology, Genomic Diagnostic, Vetpath Laboratory, Vetnostics, QML Vetnostics, TML Vetnostics, ASAP Laboratory, Abbott Pathology, TML Pathology, IQ, Pathology, Kossard, Gastrolab, and Agilex Biolabs; Lumus Imaging; and Montserrat brands.

