Stratis Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.54 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $60.86 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,625.85 or 0.06291816 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00038479 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00026503 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00012817 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000369 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 153,006,957 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

