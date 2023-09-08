BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Director Steve Gorlin Sells 8,560 Shares

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) Director Steve Gorlin sold 8,560 shares of BioVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $26,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BioVie Stock Performance

BioVie stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. BioVie Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $14.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.14. Analysts forecast that BioVie Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BioVie

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. swisspartners Ltd. grew its holdings in BioVie by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 294,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 133,346 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BioVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BioVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BioVie by 2,706.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of BioVie in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

