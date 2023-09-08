Financial Architects Inc Sells 464 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Stock Down 0.2 %

Comcast stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.69. The company has a market cap of $184.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

