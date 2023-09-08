Financial Architects Inc Sells 466 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.8% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of General Mills by 5.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $65.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.04. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.28.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

