Financial Architects Inc Sells 1,464 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Financial Architects Inc cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $152,291.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,895,708.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $152,291.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,895,708.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,820 shares of company stock worth $3,459,946. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

