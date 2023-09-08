Financial Architects Inc Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Financial Architects Inc cut its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,499,629,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

IHI stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.22.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

