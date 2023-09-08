Financial Architects Inc Sells 376 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Financial Architects Inc cut its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,007,000 after buying an additional 9,757,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,097,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,996,000 after acquiring an additional 82,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,567,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,352,000 after purchasing an additional 367,640 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,153,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,946,000 after purchasing an additional 113,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 90,891 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $94.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $73.86 and a one year high of $97.71. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.12.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

