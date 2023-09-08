Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,914,264 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755,246 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.32% of Halliburton worth $92,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 552.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 104.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,323. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.79.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.8 %

HAL stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.18.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

