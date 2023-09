CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) CEO John C. Loeffler II Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) CEO John C. Loeffler II purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $15,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CWD opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76. CaliberCos Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CaliberCos in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in CaliberCos during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CaliberCos during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

